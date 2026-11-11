Erdoğan and Pashinyan hold meeting on sidelines of COP31 Summit in Türkiye
Region
- 11 November, 2026
- 17:57
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are holding a meeting on the sidelines of the Leaders' Summit of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.
According to the Armenian media, cited by Report, the meeting was announced by Armenian Prime Minister's Press Secretary Melania Arutyunyan.
Among the Turkish officials attending the talks is National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin.
No further details of the meeting have been released so far.
Antalyada Ərdoğan və Paşinyan arasında görüş keçirilir
Эрдоган и Пашинян проводят встречу на саммите COP31 в Турции
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