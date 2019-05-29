​Employees of bookmaker offices hold protest in Yerevan

Employees of Armenia bookmaker offices have blocked the Bagramyan Avenue in Yerevan.

Report informs citing Sputnik Armenia that they protest against the new bill on their activity.

They demanded a meeting with chairman of the organization Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to them, the bill will cause thousands of people to lose their jobs.

They need a 1.5-year period to adjust to the new system.

According to the bill, the control over game automats and other entertaining games, including totalizators will be tightened. They can operate in Sakhkadzor, Sevan, Cermuk and Megri. Those breaking the rules will be fined.