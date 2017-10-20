EC President: Financial assistance to Turkey will not be reduced

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The financial assistance to Turkey will not be reduced".

Report informs citing the CNN Türk, President of the European Commission Jean- Claude Juncker said after the summit.

Notably, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said before the event: "I will also make clear that Turkey is doing a great job on the refugees and that we have obligations under the EU-Turkey deal. We have promised 3 billion EUR for the coming years in addition to 3 billion that we have already committed. We need to deliver on this promise".

A. Merkel said that summit participants will discuss the possibility of imposing a restriction on payment of this amount to Ankara: "Therefore, stands of all sides will be considered".