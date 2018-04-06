Dostors: Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly'

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian formerintelligence officer Sergei Skripal is no longer in a critical condition after being poisoned by a nerve agent, doctors have said.

Report informs referring to the BBC, Salisbury District Hospital said Skripal is responding well to treatment and "improving rapidly".

Notably, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, have been in hospital for more than a month after being found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury. They had been poisoned with a toxic nerve agent called Novichok.

Yulia is conscious and talking in hospital.

Notably, on March 4, Sergei Skripal, Russian military intelligence officer, acting as MID officer until 1999, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia, who came from Moscow to visit her father, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. They were urgently hospitalized in a state of severe poisoning with a rare neuro-paralytic substance. Both were in coma at the intensive care.

The British authorities qualified the poisoning of Skripal as an assassination attempt.

The Russian side said that it had no additional information about the incident, and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.