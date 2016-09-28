Director of Russian FSB: Terrorist organizations plan to expand activities in the North Caucasus

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia received documented information about the plans of international terrorist organizations to expand their activities in the North Caucasus region.

Report informs, Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB), General of the Army Alexander Bortnikov said at the 41st meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Bodies and Special Agencies of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Baku.

"Recently, we have received documented information and plans of the ringleaders of international terrorist organizations, entrenched in the Middle East, to expand their terrorist activities in the North Caucasus region and to try to give new impetus to the local thugs, a large force of which we have already divided and largely neutralized", Alexander Bortnikov said.

The FSB director noted that there were two major hotbed of instability - Afghanistan and the Middle East, located near the borders of the CIS, where the threats related to the movement of terrorist operatives, growth of weapons and drugs smuggling came from.