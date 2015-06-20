Devlet Bahceli: We do not go after small matters

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ "December 15 is suitable date for pre-scheduled parliamentary elections."

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahceli said.

He rejected the Republican People's Party Chairman Kemal Kılıcdaroglu's offer to establish the coalition government and Bahceli be the Prime Minister: "We do not go after small matters."

Along with saying "conditional yes" to the establishment of Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the coalition government, Bahceli lit "green light" to pre-scheduled elections: "If the government crisis appears in the country, the most common way is to apply the will of the nation. The most suitable date is December 15. If everyone wants early elections, we will also want it."

Devlet Bahceli noted that they want to be the main opposition party.