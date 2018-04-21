Devlet Bahçeli : MHP's presidential candidate is Erdoğan and we will work for his victory

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is our candidate at the next presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey on June 24."

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said at a press conference.

According to him, the election strategy of the MHP stands on two bases: "First, the formation of a strong parliament, and secondly, the fact that presidential election is taking place simultaneously. Today, the MHP has no candidate for presidency. Because our only candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and we will do our best for his victory. On the other hand, we will try to be represented in the Turkish Grand National Assembly as the MHP. "