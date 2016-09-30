Detentions sought for 162 employees for links with FETÖ in Turkey

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police detained a total of 87 personnel during an operation at the Gaziosmanpaşa and Büyükçekmece district courthouses early on Friday.

Report informs referring to the NTV channel, the operations were held in 24 other provinces of Turkey upon the order of the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office as part of the ongoing Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ) investigation.

Also have been issued warrants for 75 employees working at a number of jails as part of its probe into the Gülenist organization, which is accused of being behind the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey. Search operations were held at their homes. They are accused of acting in accordance with the Gülenist terror cult, the main suspect behind the failed July 15 coup, as well as using Bylock, an encrypted messaging app allegedly used by FETÖ members to avoid detection.

They also charged with “acting in line of the organization’s aims and actions”, “making financial transactions to now-closed Bank Asya accounts,” “taking an active role in the organization’s finances” and “engaging in misconduct in the entrances to civil servant positions”.