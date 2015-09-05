Deputy Prime Minister in Turkey expelled from the party

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Prime Minister of the interim government of Turkey Togrul Tyurkesh excluded from the membership of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as he is the deputy chairman, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

According to the information, Control and Audit Committee of the IPA made an appropriate decision on the issue.

Togrul Tyurkesh is the son of the founder of MHP Alparslan Tyurkesh.The reason for exclusion from the party is an acceptance of the proposal of Prime Minister Ahmed Davutoglu on the establishment of the interim government.Earlier IPA stated that it would not participate in the government, represented by Democratic People's Party.