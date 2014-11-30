Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey: We need sustainable growth

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ We need sustainable growth, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Ali Babacan said in a statement in London.

Turkey's growth rate by the end of this year will be one of the highest growth rates in Europe and with some attractions and populist initiatives perhaps a short term higher growth rate can be achieved however that would be temporary.

Saying that unlike a flash in the pan, we want a sustainable growth rate Babacan said its way goes through structural reforms.

Touching upon the falling oil prices and their effects on Turkish economy in the upcoming period Ali Babacan said our midium-term expected oil price for 2015 is $102 however the oil prices over $102 will benefit Turkey.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan had a meeting with British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne at his official residence, informs Report citing TRT.

During his London visit Babacan will explain Turkish economy and Turkey's G20 Term Presidency strategy to the financial circles.