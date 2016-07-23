Deputy PM: Turkey will adhere to principles of democracy and the rule of law

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite the coup attempt, Turkey will adhere to the principles of democracy and the rule of law'.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek said at China meeting of G-20 finance ministers and central banks heads.

'In fact, nothing has changed. Despite the events occurred a week ago, we will continue to completely adhere to the principles of democracy and the rule of law', he stressed.

Notably, during prevention of the coup attempt in Turkey, 246 people were killed, 2 185 injured. 10 607 people were detained for attempting a coup, 4 496 people arrested.