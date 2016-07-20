Deputies Secretary General of the Turkish Parliament dismissed

 Top
    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT) has launched investigation regarding July 15 coup attempt by Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

    Report informs citing Anadolu, Deputies Secretary General of the Turkish Parliament Muhammet Bozdağ, Kemal Kaya and Mustafa Tamirci have been dismissed.

    Moreover, Chairman of the GNAT Legal Services Department Yıldız Bezginli, Research Services Department Ahmet Yıldız, Deputies Chairman of Budget Department Ercan Çeliker and Remzi Çiftepınar, Deputy Chairman of Support Services Department Şemsettin Kılınç and Deputy Chairman of Press-Broadcast and Public Relations Department Hamit Eşen have resigned. 

