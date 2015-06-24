Deniz Baykal nominated for post of Turkish Parliament Chairman

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Republican People's Party (CHP) nominated the candidacy of Deniz Baykal for the post of Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

Report informs citing Turkish media.

According to information, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the central Council of CHP which lasted 1.5 hours. These days party chairman Kamal Kilijdaroglu will present decision to the temporary Parliament Chairman, Deniz Baykal.