Delegation of OSCE ambassadors on visit to Georgia

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation of permanent representatives of about 30 member countries of the OSCE is visiting Georgia. Report informs citing the Georgian media, the OSCE ambassadors will hold meetings with the President of Georgia, with high-ranking representatives of the Executive and legislative authorities. Meetings are also planned with the leadership of the OSCE observer mission and representatives of civil society.

As part of the visit, the permanent representatives will visit the occupation line and get acquainted with the project implemented in the village of Sobisi with OSCE funding.

On June 21, OSCE ambassadors will arrive from Tbilisi to Baku, where a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials will be held as well.