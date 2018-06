Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of the persons, injured in St.Petersburg subway attack has died.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, St.Petersburg Deputy Governor Anna Mityanina twitted.

According to information, deceased was treating at the St.Petersburg Military Medical Academy.

Notably, 14 people including suspect terrorist killed, over 50 injured as a result of the terrorist attack on April 3.