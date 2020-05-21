Top

Armenia: Death toll from coronavirus hits 70

Armenia has recorded 335 new coronavirus cases with three deaths, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

Report informs, the total COVID-19 tally reached 5,606 in the country.

According to the report, three more people died of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the death toll to 70.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 213 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 5 million globally, resulting in more than 2 million recoveries and 329,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.

