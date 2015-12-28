Davutoğlu urges HDP to ‘act like a political party’

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu on Monday harshly criticized the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for failing to act in line with the constitution and instead take sides with the PKK terrorist organization amid ongoing attacks against civilians, hospitals, mosques, schools and other places in Turkey's southeastern provinces, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Speaking to reporters at the airport before leaving for an official visit to Serbia, Davutoğlu underscored that he is open to discuss constitutional reforms with 'everyone,' but would never discuss the unity of the state.

"This is a matter of intentions," Davutoğlu said, adding that politics is all about genuineness and courtesy.

He slammed statements made by HDP deputies implying that they 'would call the government to account for the conflict in southeastern provinces' and asked them to bring the terrorists, who turned those regions into war zones into account.

"They should keep silent if they can't," he added.

He also said that Turkey is surrounded by crises and that he would never put the lives of Turkish soldiers on the negotiation table with the HDP. He noted that the HDP will receive treatment in accordance with its actions.

"If it is a political party, then it should act like one. If it is a pawn of the terrorist organization [PKK], then it will receive treatment accordingly," he said, while adding that the HDP should sit on the table with 'whomever they are talking on behalf of.'