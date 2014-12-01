Davutoğlu: Turkey too big to be confined within its borders

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is too big to be confined within its borders and has the power and strength to reflect its peace and stability to surrounding regions, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said in his "Address to the Nation" titled "On the Path to New Turkey" on television channels.

Drawing attention to revolutionary facilities in bureaucratic procedures within the framework of the internal security reform Davutoğlu said that a new outlook has been developed in the security-freedom equilibrium.

Emphasizing on the importance of occupational safety package introduced on November 12, the prime minister said the time has come to conduct an operation on this matter and we are doing that right now, informs Report citing TRT.

Telling about his continuing domestic tours Davutoğlu gave a message of determination in the ongoing solution process.

Prime Minister Davutoğlu said, we will continue our struggle for the prevalence of democracy and national will throughout Turkey.

Regarding the Alevite initiative Davutoğlu said, its foundamentals will be shaped up around fraternity, common history and future awareness.