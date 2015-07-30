Davutoglu: Turkey has enough power to fight even with 33 militant groups

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey has enough capacity to deal with any militant group, threatening the country's security."

Report informs referring to TRT, Turkish Prime Minister and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Ahmet Davutoglu said.

"We have a force able to compete not only with three groups of militants, Turkey can even compete with 33 militant groups at the same time", he said at the meeting of party members.

According to him, the operation carried out against the "Kurdistan Workers' Party" (PKK), "Islamic State" (IG) and the far-right "Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front" (DHKP-C) in recent times, will continue until full disarmament and expulsion from the country.

"All these attacks of terrorist groups have three levels: their first goal - is the Turkish Republic, democracy and human rights. The second goal - a public safety, and the third objective is Turkey's international image", said the Turkish PM.