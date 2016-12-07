Date of referendum to change Turkish constitution unveiled

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will held a constitutional referendum on April 23, 2017.

Report informs citing Haber7, at latest on December 9, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will submit package of proposals to the Turkish Grand National Assembly on changes and amendments to the constitution.

According to the information, amendments to the constitution will be approved in the parliament under voting by 351 MPs from the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and AKP, and the draft will be put to a vote of the people.

Notably, AKP and MHP leaders have met last week and discussed changes and amendments to the constitution.