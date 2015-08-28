Date of protests in Armenia announced

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A protest of "No ransacking" Initiative Group in Armenia will restart on September 1.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, a representative of the group, Chibukhchiyan Artush said it.

According to the report, the protest will begin in Youth park on September 1 at 16:00 p.m. local time.

He noted that the protests were temporarily suspended: "We were waiting for the result of the inspections in "Armenian Electric Network". We saw that we have been deceived for the next time. As none of our demands was implemented, we will not stop. We will protest until the provision of our demands. "

From July 1, the protests against a price rise of electric power in Armenia, were held.