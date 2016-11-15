Date of EU Eastern Partnership program summit announced

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Estonia will chair next summit of the European Union (EU) Eastern Partnership (EaP) program member countries.

Report informs citing Interfax, Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.

According to information, next summit will be chaired by Estonia in Brussels in the first half of 2017.

Estonia will preside the EU from 2017.

Notably, EU Eastern Partnership aimed at convergence with 6 eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, was launched in 2009. The initiative was put forward by Poland and Sweden.