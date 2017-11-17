 Top
    Close photo mode

    Damage from earthquake in Iran estimated at 5 bln EUR

    Thousands of houses were destroyed© AP/ Pouria Pakizeh

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian authorities estimated the damage caused by a recent earthquake at 5 bln EUR, as a result of which thousands of houses in the province of Kermanshah were destroyed.

    Report informs citing the Israeli media.

    7.3-magnitude earthquake in Zagros Mountains on the border of Iran and Iraq is estimated to have killed about 550 people and injured another 7,100.

    Thousands of homes have been destroyed in Iranian territory, about 70,000 Iranians need temporary housing.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi