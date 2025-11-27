CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty
Region
- 27 November, 2025
- 13:10
The CSTO supports the speedy conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reads the Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council, adopted following the summit in Bishkek, according to Report.
"We note with satisfaction the active interstate dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We support a comprehensive settlement and the speedy conclusion of an unconditional peace treaty between the parties," reads the document.
Latest News
13:33
Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in AmmanBusiness
13:11
Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary electionsForeign policy
13:10
CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treatyRegion
13:09
Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical productsBusiness
13:07
Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to AmmanTourism
12:58
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plantDomestic policy
12:52
Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital developmentForeign policy
12:49
Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projectsBusiness
12:47
Photo