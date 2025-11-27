Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty

    Region
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 13:10
    CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty

    The CSTO supports the speedy conclusion of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reads the Declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council, adopted following the summit in Bishkek, according to Report.

    "We note with satisfaction the active interstate dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. We support a comprehensive settlement and the speedy conclusion of an unconditional peace treaty between the parties," reads the document.

    CSTO Azerbaijan Armenia
    KTMT Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişinin tezliklə imzalanmasının tərəfdarıdır
    ОДКБ выступает за скорейшее заключение мирного договора между Ереваном и Баку

    Latest News

    13:33

    Jordan proposes joint business forum with Azerbaijan in Amman

    Business
    13:11

    Azerbaijani MPs to observe Kyrgyzstan's early parliamentary elections

    Foreign policy
    13:10

    CSTO advocates for speedy conclusion of Yerevan-Baku peace treaty

    Region
    13:09

    Jordan ready to begin entering regional markets through Azerbaijan with pharmaceutical products

    Business
    13:07

    Azerbaijan considering opening year-round flights to Amman

    Tourism
    12:58
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of AZWOOL mineral rock wool plant

    Domestic policy
    12:52

    Azerbaijan, Senegal strengthen cooperation in digital development

    Foreign policy
    12:49

    Minister: Azerbaijan, Jordan negotiating 12 new projects

    Business
    12:47
    Photo

    4th meeting of Azerbaijan–Jordan Intergovernmental Commission underway in Baku

    Business
    All News Feed