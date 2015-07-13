Criminal case under three articles opened upon collapse of barracks in Omsk

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Investigators opened the case under three articles, including the "negligence" and "violation of safety rules," after the collapse of the Air Forces barracks in Omsk, Russian Federation.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the official representative of the Investigative Committee of Russian Federation, Vladimir Markin said today.

The third article of the case is "abuse of power".

"A criminal case has been referred for further investigation to the central office of the Chief Military Investigation Department of Insurance in Russia. Already set up a headquarters to investigate the tragedy, which was headed by First Deputy Head of the Chief Military Investigation Department of Insurance of Russian Federation", said V.Markin.

He added that the sanctions of articles consider up to 10 years in prison for penalties.