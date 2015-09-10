​Criminal case launched against Turkish MP supporting terrorism

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ A criminal case against the co-chairman of the National Democratic Party, MP Selahattin Demirtaş was launched in Turkey.

Report informs, he is suspected of supporting terrorism, the information was spread by Anadolu agency.

He is accused of insulting the Turkish nation, the state of the Turkish Republic, organs and bodies of the state, calling for illegal actions, insulting honor and dignity of the president and propaganda in favor of terrorist organization.

The Prosecutor's Office sent a request to the Justice Ministry demanding the withdrawal of his parliamentary immunity.