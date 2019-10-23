 Top

Trump: Creating safe zone along Turkey-Syria border is a great success

"Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!" US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page, Report informs citing Turkish NTV channel.

