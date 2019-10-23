Trump: Creating safe zone along Turkey-Syria border is a great success

"Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House. Thank you!" US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page, Report informs citing Turkish NTV channel.
Trump: Creating safe zone along Turkey-Syria border is a great successCreating safe zone along Turkey-Syria border is a great success
https://report.az/storage/news/958b009922f0527768e8c7e0b46694d5/1b29829d-1dea-4e5b-ad60-2f209be2528f_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Protesters block entrance to Georgian parliament 14 November, 2019 / 15:35
- Georgian ruling party excludes early parliamentary elections 14 November, 2019 / 15:22
- Deputy paints over memorial plague of Armenian fascist Garegin Nzhdeh in Russia 13 November, 2019 / 14:41
- Kremlin comments on Nazarbayev's proposal to meet Putin and Zelensky 12 November, 2019 / 17:18
- Issues to be discussed by Turkish and US presidents named 12 November, 2019 / 13:19
- Erdoğan leaves for US to meet with Trump 12 November, 2019 / 12:37
- Nazarbayev: Zelensky agreed to meet with Putin in Kazakhstan 12 November, 2019 / 10:47
- Turkey criticized US statements on deposits in Syria 09 November, 2019 / 17:03
- Iran earthquake: Five people die, about 500 injured 09 November, 2019 / 16:53
- Secretary General of the Council of Europe to visit Georgia 09 November, 2019 / 12:02
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author