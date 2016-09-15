EU Council will consider visa-free regime for Ukraine and Georgia

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of visa-free travel for citizens of Ukraine and Georgia to the EU will be discussed in the EU Council on October 11, 2016.

Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration of Ukraine Olena Zerkal said in an interview with local "5kanal" TV.

"The issue of visa-free regime should be reviewed in the meeting of the Council of the European Union's internal judicial affairs.The Council will meet on October 11. The issue of introduction of a visa-free regime mechanisms for Ukraine and Georgia not on the agenda yet", she said.