 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU Council will consider visa-free regime for Ukraine and Georgia

    Olena Zerkal: The issue of introduction of a visa-free regime mechanisms for Ukraine and Georgia not on the agenda yet

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The issue of visa-free travel for citizens of Ukraine and Georgia to the EU will be discussed in the EU Council on October 11, 2016.

    Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration of Ukraine Olena Zerkal said in an interview with local "5kanal" TV.

    "The issue of visa-free regime should be reviewed in the meeting of the Council of the European Union's internal judicial affairs.The Council will meet on October 11. The issue of introduction of a visa-free regime mechanisms for Ukraine and Georgia not on the agenda yet", she said.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi