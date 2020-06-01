​Coronavirus tally growing in Armenia

Armenia confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,402 as of June 1.

Last day, eight coronavirus patients passed away in Armenia, according to the country’s National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death toll stands at 139, while 3,402 others recovered from the disease.

There are 5,896 active coronavirus patients in Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his family also tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 14, the Armenian government decided to extend the state of emergency another month, until June 13.

However, on May 4, the government permitted free movement, and most businesses reopened.

From May 18, all residents of Armenia needed to wear protective masks in enclosed spaces. Moreover, from May 25, people were required to don masks at all times while outside.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province, and the virus has spread to 212 countries and territories since then.

To date, COVID-19 cases surpassed 6,268,000 globally, resulting in more than 2,848,000 recoveries and over 373,000 deaths.

On February 11, the WHO officially named the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as COVID-19, and on March 11, declared it a pandemic.