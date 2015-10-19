Istanbul hosts consultations of Turkish and Russian Deputy FMs

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow and Ankara confirmed their intention of maintaining an active dialogue on the Middle East. Report informs citing the Russian media, this was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry on the basis of consultations of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov with his Turkish counterpart Yalcin in Istanbul.

"During a thorough and frank exchange of views we focused on the military and political situation prevailing in Syria and around it, with an emphasis on the need to intensify the search for a political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of the Geneva communiqué of 30 June 2012, informed in the ministry.

Mutual intention of Moscow and Ankara to maintain an active Russian-Turkish dialogue on topical issues in the Middle East on the agenda was confirmed", the report says.