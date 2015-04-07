Concept of aerospace defense of CIS countries to be discussed in Dushanbe

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ In Dushanbe the members of the Coordinating Committee for the Defense of the CIS countries will consider at today's meeting the concept of aerospace defense of the Commonwealth. Report informs citing Russian media, the Deputy Secretary of Defense Ministers (CDM) of CIS member states, Colonel Viktor Chumakov said.

"Correspondingly, the document is expected to be approved at the autumn meeting of the CIS Defence Ministers Council next year to submit to the Commonwealth Heads of Government for final approval," , he said.

He noted that the Coordinating Committee of CIS air defense is "a key working body of the CIS Defence Ministers Council, which provides national and common defense of the Commonwealth".

According to him, the CIS united air defense system is "one of the most popular and effective systems of interaction" of the States of the Commonwealth.

The Colonel said that, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a coordination committee of CIS air defense and joint air defense system of the CIS.

According to V.Chumakov, the concept of aerospace defense of the CIS countries is "completely new and breakthrough idea."