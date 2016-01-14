Commander Ali Jafari: '200 thousand armed youth in five countries are ready for fight'

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'About 200 thousand armed youth are ready to fight for common targets together with Iran.'

Report informs referring to Iranian media, Iranian Revolutionary Guards (SEPAH) Commander, Mohammad Ali Jafari said in the meeting held at Islamic Education Strategic Research Center in Tehran.

Jafari added that he is looking forward to encourage the third generation of the revolution to support the Iranian Guardian Jurist, pointing out the importance of the presence of Iranian youths in battles of Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The IRGC used to include four major forces, which are the Ground Forces, Air Force, Navy, and Missile Force. Recently, and according to an expert who observes Iranian affairs, the IRGG introduced its fifth force, which is the “Electronic, Intelligence and Cultural Deterrence Force”.