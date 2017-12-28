Clashes took place with police during protest in Iran

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of the Iranian city of Mashhad have started protest against rising unemployment and poverty, Report informs citing the Al Arabiya.

The protesters cry out slogans "Death to Rouhani, death to the dictator" and hold placards in their hands condemning Iran's interference in the Arab region. Several thousand people take part in the action.

Law enforcement officers arrived on scene, special equipment was used to disperse the rally, as well as tear gas.Clashes between police and protesters are reported.

Notably, authorities of Isfahan were warned about the worsening unemployment crisis, pointing out that more than 26,000 people were fired due to bankruptcy of companies over the past nine months.