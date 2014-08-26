​Citizens of 94 countries will not need visa for short-term visits to Georgia

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian Foreign Ministry published a list of countries which citizens will not need visas for short-term visits to Georgia (up to 90 days in each 180-day period).

Report informs citing Gruziya-Online, the list contains 94 countries.

According to the rules of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the citizens of the EU member states can enter the country on the basis of identity cards issued to them, as well as travel documents.

Owners of the travel documents Laissez-Passer issued to them by the United Nations or its specialized agencies have the right to visa-free entry and stay for 90 days in each 180-day period.

The same rules extend to citizens of countries, with which Georgia has bilateral and multilateral agreements on visa-free regime, that does not include specific dates of stay on the territory of Georgia. Azerbaijan is included in this list.