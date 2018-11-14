CIS countries preparing law to combat money laundering

© Sputnik https://report.az/storage/news/90d1dd60f6051a62f8018d08bfea17ed/2f1e1e9a-2912-4ed9-92ff-15cdcd8ed074_292.jpg

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The CIS countries are developing a model law against money laundering, Director of the Federal Financial Monitoring Service Yury Chikhanchin told journalists in Minsk.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Chikhsachin spoke during a meeting of the Council of heads of financial intelligence units of the CIS countries.

"We are improving legislation… Together with the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, a model law "anti-laundering" is being finalized today because new standards and new requirements are emerging, " Chikhanchin said.

According to him, the task is to bring the draft of this model law in line with the advanced national legislation, and, vice versa, to harmonize the national legislation of the CIS countries with the model law.

He also noted that today, within the CIS, cooperation between relevant departments has been established to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism, but the improvement of interaction mechanisms continues, taking into account new challenges and threats.