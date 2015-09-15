Children among 22 Syrian migrants drowned off Turkey

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 22 migrants trying to reach Greece by boat, including 11 women and four children, drowned today when their vessel sank off Turkey's southwest coast, Report informs referring to Turkish media, local media reported.

Turkish coastguards recovered nine more bodies, bringing the toll to 22, and rescued 211 migrants from the wooden boat.

The boat had set off from the southwestern resort town of Datca for the nearby Greek island of Kos, Dogan news agency reported.

The nationalities of the migrants are not yet known. Rescue efforts were still continuing, according to the news agency.

There has been a dramatic spike in the numbers of migrants and refugees setting out from Turkey in rickety boats for the European Union.

Most are fleeing conflicts and misery in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Africa.