    Chairman of Georgian Parliament, EU High Representative discuss the South Caucasus situation

    The head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini is on a visit in Georgia

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Georgian Parliament, David Usupashvili met with EU High Representative on security issues, Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, at the meeting were discussed a wide range of Georgia-EU relations, visa liberalization. The sides also discussed issues of regional security, the situation in the South Caucasus.

    The head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini is now on a visit to Georgia. On November 9 she visited Ukraine.

