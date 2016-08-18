Chairman of CHP: Opposition is ready to render any assistance in fight against terrorism

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We are ready to do everything to end terror in Turkey."

Report informs citing the Haberturk, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said in an interview with journalists referring to the terrorist attack committed on August 18 in Elazığ province.

"In the fight against terrorism, the opposition has done everything in its power. End terrorism in the country. For this we are ready to do our best.It is necessary to implement appropriate policies "- said the opposition leader.