    Celebrations begin for 100th anniversary of Çanakkale Battles

    The first ceremony as part of the March 18 Martyrs' Remembrance Week was held at Çimenlik Castle

    Baku.16 March.REPORT.AZ/Celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of Çanakkale Land Battles and Victory Week began in Çanakkale Province.

    The first ceremony as part of the March 18 Martyrs' Remembrance Week was held at Çimenlik Castle with the participation of Çanakkale Governor Ahmet Çakır.

    Later on, a group of athletes received a number of sacred objects, among them soil from Gallipoli Peninsula, seawater and Turkish flag, which will be taken to Ankara to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    The athletes will pass through Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Bursa, Bilecik and Eskişehir respectively and submit the sacred objects to President Erdoğan after a 720-km run.

