Çavuşoğlu: Turkish delegation will visit Moscow for talks on Syria

The Turkish delegation will soon visit Moscow for talks on the Syrian Idlib. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the statement during his Albania trip.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that five Turkish soldiers were killed and five more injured after bombardment by the Syrian army at an Idlib observation post. In response, the Turkish Armed Forces fired at 115 targets of the Syrian Armed Forces and neutralized 101 Syrian soldiers.

Çavuşoğlu: "Today, our president spoke with his Russian counterpart. Shortly, our delegation will visit Moscow. We have recently received a delegation from Russia. We continue to work together. We are trying to ensure a truce (in Idlib - ed.). But if no decision comes out of negotiations with Russia, we will act at our discretion."