Çavuşoğlu: Turkey favors Georgia's admission to NATO

Turkey favors Georgia's admission to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Report says, citing TASS, that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu made the statement at the discussion on the Future of NATO on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"I don't understand why we did not invite Georgia (to NATO - ed.) or didn't launch an action plan for Georgia to join NATO. Georgia needs us, and we need such an ally. In this regard, Turkey believes that (the alliance - ed.) should expand, and Georgia should become a NATO member state," he stressed.