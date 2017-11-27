Caspian Sea countries extend for a year ban on commercial fishing of sturgeons

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Caspian Sea countries - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan extended the ban on commercial sturgeons fishing in the Caspian Sea for a year.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Federal Agency for Fishery.

The first session of commission on conservation, rational use of water bio resources of the Caspian Sea and management of their joint resources completed in Baku.

“The representatives of all Caspian Sea states adopted a decision on banning the commercial fishing of sturgeon fishes in the Caspian Sea in 2018 and agreed in the second sessions they will review the possibility to extend the moratorium for longer period”, said the statement.

Currently, moratorium for industrial sturgeons fishing was imposed in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan.

The commission on the conservation, rational use of water bio resources of the Caspian Sea and management of their joint resources was established in accordance with agreement signed in Astrakhan in September 2014, by representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The document was ratified in spring of 2016.