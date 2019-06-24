Car march demanding resignation of Georgian Interior Minister starts in Tbilisi

A car march from the first Republic square to the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has begun in Tbilisi.

Georgian bureau of Report informs that the march will continue to the ministry building and protesters will demand resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

Despite the fact that the ruling Georgian Dream Party has accepted the demand of protesters to hold parliamentary elections on the proportional system, the rally will continue at 19:00 before the Georgian parliament building. The protestors said that they would continue their protests until all claims were recognized .

Notably, the protesters still have demands on resignation of the Interior Minister and the release of 305 people detained in Tbilisi on June 20.