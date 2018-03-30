Car and minibus veer into canal in Turkey: 8 killed, 4 injured

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were killed and 4 injured as a result of car and minibus plunged into a canal in Turkey's Bayburt province.

Report informs citing the TRT, Bayburt Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said.

Car with VIN number of Iran fell into canal in Bayburt-Gümüşhane highway. People in car were Iranian citizens.

The second accident with minibus moving along Bayburt-Trabzon route took place in the same place. The depth of the canal is 5 meters. The dead are the citizens of Turkey and Iran.

Causes of accidents are being investigated.