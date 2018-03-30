 Top
    Close photo mode

    Car and minibus veer into canal in Turkey: 8 killed, 4 injured

    Causes of accidents are being investigated

    Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ 8 people were killed and 4 injured as a result of car and minibus plunged into a canal in Turkey's Bayburt province.

    Report informs citing the TRT, Bayburt Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said.

    Car with VIN number of Iran fell into canal in Bayburt-Gümüşhane highway. People in car were Iranian citizens.

    The second accident with minibus moving along Bayburt-Trabzon route took place in the same place. The depth of the canal is 5 meters. The dead are the citizens of Turkey and Iran.

    Causes of accidents are being investigated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi