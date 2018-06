Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Bus overturned in Turkish city of Çorum.

Report informs citing Haber7, the incident occurred on the 40th kilometer of Çorum-Sungurlu highway.

As a result, 48 people were injured, including driver. 3 of the injured are in critical condition.

The bus was moving from Giresun to Ankara.

The causes of the incident are being investigated.