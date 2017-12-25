 Top
    Bus hits crowd in Moscow killing 5, injuring 15 - VIDEO

    The emergency services are at the scene

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ A bus rammed into a crowd and entered the underground passage in Moscow, killing at least five people and injuring another 15.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The vehicle drove into the pedestrian area underground leading to the metro station Slavyanskiy Bulvar in the western district of the Russian capital.

    The emergency services are at the scene and the investigation is underway. 

    The motive behind the incident remains unknown at the moment.

