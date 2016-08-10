Bulgaria rejected asylum request of FETO member

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Bulgaria has rejected the asylum request of fugitive from (FETO) terror organization Abdulla Boyuk".

Report informs Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, said in an interview with "Anadolu" news agency.

"Bulgarian authorities have made a decision to transfer him to Turkey. At present, we are bringing him to Turkey, "- Cavusoglu said.

Notably, Abdulla Boyuk in the region in 1948 Tuzlagozu village of Zara region in Sivas province of Turkey. He had his primary education in the village, while middle and high school education in Imamhatib schools in Sivas and Erzurum. In 1974 A. Boyuk graduated from Konya Higher Islamic Institute. He worked as preacher in this city. In 1980 he was arrested by the military. After his release from prison he worked in various services in 1982-2002.