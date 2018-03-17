British ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday. Report informs citing the TASS, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ambassador of the United Kingdom will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation on Saturday," the ministry said. The ambassador is expected to be informed about Moscow’s retaliation over the decision to expel Russian diplomats in connection with accusations of alleged poisoning of a former colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Notably, on March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury. They were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition.

British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of "an unlawful use of force" against her country. She announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and take other measures against Moscow. Russia has vehemently denied its involvement in the incident and said retaliatory measures would follow soon.