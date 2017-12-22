Boris Johnson pays official visit to Russia

© Getty Images

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Boris Johnson paid official visit to Russia.

Report informs, the minister tweeted.

"Arrived in Russia for important talks with Lavrov. We may have many differences, but also much to work together on inc Syria, Iran & North Korea", he posted.

Earlier, Johnson in an interview with the RIA Novosti noted that there could be no talk of working together between Moscow and London in the usual way, because there are serious obstructions in relationship.

"And I do think there are areas where we can do things together, and where it's time for the UK and for Russia to think about our joint interests and our joint national interests", he said.