Bodies of father and son found hanging in Yerevan

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Bodies of father and his son were found hanging in Yerevan.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, on May 10, about 23:00, Center for Emergency Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia, received a signal that the father and son living in one of the houses in Acharyan Street do not respond to phone calls and knocks at the door for a long time.

Arriving at the place rescuers opened the door and found the bodies of father and son hanging.

Police started an investigation to clarify the incident.